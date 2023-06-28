GI Research Foundation awards $18.5M in grant funds

The GI Research Foundation's CA CURE campaign, which funds medical research efforts, had its largest grantmaking year in its 60-year history, awarding $18.5 million in grants in the fiscal year ending on June 30.

The campaign funds research around understanding, diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal cancers, according to a June 27 press release.

Nine research projects across eight organizations were funded this fiscal year, including new cancer vaccines, targeted therapy delivery methods, novel ways to optimize and activate the immune system, clinical trials of colorectal cancer treatments, and liquid biopsy diagnostic techniques.

This is the first year that the research foundation has funded projects outside of its longtime mission partner, the University of Chicago.

The foundation is now extending its CA CURE campaign into fiscal year 2024.