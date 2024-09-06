5 organizations innovating the GI industry

Here are five healthcare organizations that are pushing new innovations and developments in the GI industry:

1. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami): The hospital is now one of four in the country and the only hospital in Florida conducting pediatric intestinal ultrasounds.

2. The Houston Community College Coleman College for Health Sciences: The community college, in collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, is home to a formalized endoscopy technician training program developed by Gottumukkala Raju, MD, one of only three in the nation.

3. One GI: The GI chain is implementing artificial intelligence solutions to automate routine tasks and provide insights into operations. The AI rollout will be used in clinical care, pathology, network infrastructure, revenue cycle management, security, finance and data analytics.

4. Sutter Roseville (Calif.) Endoscopy Center: The center, led by Ronald Hsu, MD, is hosting quarterly GI best-practice meetings with each of Sutter's nearby ASCs and endoscopy centers to discuss problems facing the facilities and how to pool their combined expertise to address challenges.

5. The American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy: The organization launched an AI institute for gastroenterology to enhance patient care outcomes and drive innovation. The institute will be supported by GI-focused technology companies and founding partners Medtronic, Olympus, Fujifilm and Castle Biosciences.