West Virginia GI practice relocates

Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health has relocated its gastroenterology and hepatology services to an outpatient medical pavilion at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The hospital is part of Marshall's health network and will house GI services on the second floor of its pavilion, according to a Sept. 10 press release.

Marshall Health’s team of board-certified gastroenterologists provides care for GI conditions in the outpatient setting, diagnosing and treating irritable bowel syndrome, pancreatitis, ulcerative colitis, gallstones, Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

The new pavilion will also feature colonoscopy and endoscopy facilities.