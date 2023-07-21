Finding solutions to the puzzles: The best parts of this nursing director's job

Emma Gimmel, BSN, RN, director of nursing for New York City-based Manhattan Endoscopy, shared with Becker's the five best parts about her job.

Ms. Emma Gimmel: 1. Seeing how my skills and past experiences have been helpful at every step of the way to get to where I found myself now.

2. Reflecting on the insights that offer different angles to find possibilities, options, solutions, ideas and daring to think differently, adopt from other disciplines and consider innovation while keeping within safe and legal boundaries.

3. Being able to read into people's potentials, yet respect timing, capacities and determinations and offer insights that can motivate and feed confidence with honesty and best intent.

4. Being able to use clinical expertise to support our team and decision-making for the welfare of our patients.

5. I enjoy defining situations (puzzles) and then reshaping with solutions (plans/strategies).