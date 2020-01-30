Dr. Michel Kahaleh on why advanced endoscopy is a good fit for your center

Michel Kahaleh, MD, is the chief of gastroenterology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. Here, he describes how endoscopy centers should use advanced endoscopic procedures.

Note: Responses were edited for style and content.

Question: How can endoscopy centers use advanced endoscopic procedures?

Dr. Michel Kahaleh: To treat obesity and perform minimally invasive interventions [in] the same manner they use some laparoscopic procedures.

Q: What sort of barriers do centers need to overcome to implement such procedures?

MK: Presence of highly trained physicians and nurses, plus investment in new devices and accessories.

Q: Three years down the road, how will minimally invasive surgery advance in gastroenterology?

MK: We expect 30 percent of current surgical procedures such as weight loss surgery and some laparoscopic resection to shift to endoscopy since they are done in a safer, faster and more cost-effective fashion.

Q: What is a piece of advice you'd give to a center looking to implement more noninvasive procedures?

MK: Hire skilled endoscopists and nurses while investing in those novel technologies. This is happening at the demand of the patients and it would be sad to miss the train.

