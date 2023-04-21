Connecticut Children's physician awarded $14M for Crohn's disease research

Jeffrey Hyams, MD, of Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, has been given $14 million for his research in Crohn's disease, WTNH reported April 20.

The funds will be dispersed throughout the study's five-year length.

The study aims to find the causes of Crohn's disease and will analyze clinical, imaging, and endoscopic outcomes of children newly diagnosed with the condition. It will utilize 27 pediatric centers across North America to examine the response and remission after the treatment of anti-TNF biologics in children ages 6 to 17. Researchers hope to enroll 900 kids in the study, targeting 550 of them for specific treatments.

Dr. Hyams, who will lead the study, will be working alongside physicians from Cincinnati (Ohio) Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and Atlanta-based Emory University.