April 19 is World IBS Day: 7 things to know

April 19 is World IBS Day, intended to raise awareness for the 10 percent to 15 percent of the global population that suffers from irritable bowel syndrome and similar illnesses, according to an April 18 news release.

Here are seven things to know about World IBS Day:

1. More than 800 million people worldwide suffer from IBS.

2. World IBS Day hopes to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with the illness.

3. Organizations partner to host events, share stories and provide resources for those living with the illness.

4. Partners can raise awareness on social media with the hashtag #WorldIBSDay2023.

5. World IBS Day was started by Jeffrey Roberts, co-founder of TuesdayNightIBS.com.

6. World IBS Day initiatives are supported by the American College of Gastroenterology and the World Gastroenterology Organization.

7. World IBS Day is supported by 16 countries, including India, Japan and the United Kingdom.