Surgical Care Affiliates secures compliance management platform for 220+ ASCs

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates has chosen HOTB Software's compliance management platform, SCT|CoreCompli, to provide survey data management for its more than 220 ASCs.

The platform will roll out in the third quarter of 2021, according to a May 25 release.

SCT|CoreCompli aims to streamline all compliance activities by allowing ASCs to document these activities and provide reporting and analytics.

SCA boasts a portfolio of more than 250 surgical facilities and 8,500 physicians who serve nearly one million patients annually.

Developers also broke ground recently on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center, a joint venture with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.