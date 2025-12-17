What Compass Surgical Partners achieved this year in 7 headlines

By: Cameron Cortigiano

From new leadership appointments to the opening of ASCs, here are seven accomplishments and updates to know on Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:

The organization is one of the largest ASC development and management companies in the industry.

  1. Compass Surgical Partners named John Hammack as chief financial officer.
  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened an orthopedic ASC in Newport News, Va.
  3. Chris Fromme was appointed as the company’s new chief operating officer. 
  4. Compass Surgical Partners and Synergen Health entered into a strategic collaboration for Synergen to serve as the end-to-end provider of RCM services for Compass.
  5. Mark Langston took over as chief development officer at Compass Surgical Partners. 
  6. Compass Surgical Partners joined with the Orthopaedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates to operate a new ASC in Frisco, Texas. 
  7. The organization opened NYC Joint & Spine Center in Englewood, N.J.

