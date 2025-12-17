What Compass Surgical Partners achieved this year in 7 headlines

From new leadership appointments to the opening of ASCs, here are seven accomplishments and updates to know on Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, as reported by Becker’s in 2025:
The organization is one of the largest ASC development and management companies in the industry.
- Compass Surgical Partners named John Hammack as chief financial officer.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened an orthopedic ASC in Newport News, Va.
- Chris Fromme was appointed as the company’s new chief operating officer.
- Compass Surgical Partners and Synergen Health entered into a strategic collaboration for Synergen to serve as the end-to-end provider of RCM services for Compass.
- Mark Langston took over as chief development officer at Compass Surgical Partners.
- Compass Surgical Partners joined with the Orthopaedic Institute of North Texas and Lam Vascular & Associates to operate a new ASC in Frisco, Texas.
- The organization opened NYC Joint & Spine Center in Englewood, N.J.