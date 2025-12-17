Florida clinic, California medical company indicted in $100M drug scheme

A federal grand jury indicted California-based Done Global and Florida-based Mindful Mental Wellness for their alleged roles in a scheme to illegally distribute Adderall and commit healthcare fraud, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the Justice Department.
What happened?
- The two companies allegedly operated a subscription-based model that enabled access to more than 40 million pills of Adderall and other stimulants without legitimate medical purpose.
- Done Global allegedly directed prescribers to issue stimulant prescriptions without adequate evaluation or diagnosis, including to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The company generated over $100 million in revenue from the scheme.
- The indictment charges Done Global with one count of conspiracy to illegally distribute Adderall, four counts of illegal distribution, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Mindful Mental Wellness was charged with conspiracy to illegally distribute Adderall.
- The indictment also alleges the companies conspired to defraud pharmacies and payers by concealing unlawful prescriptions and submitting false claims for reimbursement. When pharmacies began rejecting Done-linked prescriptions, Done Global allegedly created new corporate entities to evade scrutiny.