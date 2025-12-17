50 hospitals, health systems investing in ASCs in 2025: State-by-state breakdown

ASCs have become a key strategic investment for hospitals and health systems that are looking to increase surgical volumes, manage costs and improve patient experiences.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of 50 hospitals and health systems that invested in ASC development in 2025, as reported by Becker’s.

Alabama

Mobile-based Infirmary Health Center broke ground on an ASC and medical office building in Malbis.

Birmingham-based Grandview Medical Center began construction on a $15 million urology surgery center.

Arizona

Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare began the first phase of remodeling and expanding the Summit Center. The final two phases of construction will occur between fall 2026 and spring 2028 and include a 6,000-square-foot addition to the building.

Phoenix-based Banner Health broke ground on a medical campus, including a new ASC, in Scottsdale.

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Chandler.

Arkansas

Mountain Home-based Baxter Health opened a new ASC and imaging center in Harrison.

California

Sacramento-based UC Davis Health cut the ribbon on its 48X Complex, one of the largest outpatient surgery centers in the nation.

Sacramento-based Sutter Health started construction on a $145 million facility in Folsom.

Sutter Health also started construction on the Sutter Advanced Neurosciences Complex at Mission Bernal in San Francisco.

San Diego-based Scripps Health will build a “comprehensive” ambulatory facility in San Marcos.

UCSF Health opened a $60 million, four-story outpatient center in Burlingame.

Swedish real estate developer Skanska signed a contract with Sacramento-based Sutter Health to convert a 60,000-square-foot office building into an ASC and specialty clinic space.

Sutter Health plans to construct a flagship campus in Emeryville that will feature an ambulatory care complex and a new medical center with 200 beds.

Sutter Health opened a new surgical facility inside the Tower Health and Wellness Center in Turlock.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health broke ground on an advanced ambulatory care center in Folsom Ranch.

Colorado

Louisville-based AdventHealth Avista has opened a new on-campus surgery center.

Connecticut

Stafford-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is opening a new ASC at its Enfield campus. Although the ASC was originally intended to be partially owned by local physicians, it will now be wholly owned by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health of New England.

Delaware

Newark-based ChristianaCare, US Health Partners and Cardiology Physicians are planning a more than $11 million cardiovascular surgery center at ChristianaCare’s Healthcare Center at Christiana campus.

Florida

Orlando Health opened the Winter Garden Surgery Center.

The University of Miami Health System opened UHealth SoLé Mia, a seven-story, 363,000-square-foot ambulatory center.

Georgia

Thomasville-based Archbold started construction of the Archbold Multispecialty & Surgery Center.

Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton broke ground on a new medical office building and outpatient surgery center.

Illinois

Canton-based Graham Health System earned approval from the state review board to build an ASC in Galesburg.

O’Fallon-based HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital earned state approval to construct an outpatient surgical center and medical office building.

Indiana

Orthopaedic Associates and Deaconess Health System, both of Evansville, broke ground on a new ASC in Newburgh.

Parkview Health and Orthopaedics NorthEast opened an orthopedic ASC in Warsaw, Ind.

Maine

Portland-based MaineHealth plans to invest $70 million to develop an orthopedic care hub that includes a surgery center.

Maryland

Salisbury-based TidalHealth broke ground on what will become the system’s largest outpatient facility.

Michigan

Grand Blanc-based McLaren Health Care plans to build a $53.6 million ambulatory care and orthopedic center in Bay City.

The construction of Munson Healthcare’s ASC in Cadillac resumed following a work stop order.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia is building a 31,000-square-foot ambulatory clinic center next to its hospital in Ionia.

Minnesota

Rochester-based Olmsted Medical Center is opening a new ASC and clinic in Owatonna.

Mississippi

Baptist Health System opened a new surgery center in Madison.

New Jersey

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened new ASCs in Paramus and Mahwah.

West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health opened a new ASC in Old Bridge.



New York

Stony Brook Medicine in Commack will add a 19,500-square-foot ASC to its existing facility.

NYU Langone Hospitals filed a certificate of need for a freestanding ASC in West Harrison.

Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Melville.

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian opened NewYork-Presbyterian The One, an outpatient center in White Plains.

Albany Med Health System broke ground on an expansion at Greene Medical Arts in Catskill that will include a same-day surgery center.

Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center, from Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, is almost complete and is set to open in February.

Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System cut the ribbon on a new ASC in Utica.



North Carolina

Winston-Salem-based Novant Health broke ground on a new outpatient surgical center in Leland.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a $78 million outpatient surgery center in Winston-Salem.

The North Carolina Local Government Commission approved Duke University Health System’s funding request to build an ASC.

Whiteville-based Columbus Regional Healthcare System broke ground on a 68,000-square-foot medical office building and surgical care center in Leland.

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Children’s opened its first standalone pediatric medical outpatient center in Rocky River.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine broke ground on a multispecialty outpatient center in Montgomeryville.



South Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground on the health system’s first medical campus in Upstate South Carolina. The system will build an ASC and medical office building in Greenville, S.C.

Texas

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened a new ASC in College Station.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen.

Virginia

Richmond-based VCU Health purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center.

Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened an orthopedic ASC in Newport News.

Wisconsin