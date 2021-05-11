17 hospitals, health systems opening or announcing ASCs in April

Becker's ASC Review reported on 17 ASCs opened or announced by health systems in April.

1. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.

2. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC.

3. Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.

4. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.

5. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus.

6. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

7. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.

8. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio.

9. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19.

10. Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.

11. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center.

12. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.

13. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground midfall.

14. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.

15. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

16. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.

17. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.

