New York man sentenced in $70M physician kickback scheme

By: Patsy Newitt

Timothy Doylen, of Selden, N.Y., was sentenced to 14 months in prison for conspiring to offer and pay kickbacks to physicians in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary brain scans, according to a Feb. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

What happened?

  • From at least June 2013 through at least September 2020, Mr. Doyle conspired with others, including two managers for a mobile medical diagnostics company that performed transcranial doppler scans, to enter into kickback agreements with physicians.
  • The group paid physicians in cash and by check based on the number of transcranial doppler ultrasounds ordered and used purported rental and administrative service agreements to conceal the payments.
  • Mr. Doyle to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $27.2 million in restitution and $1.1 million in forfeiture. In January 2025, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute.
  • The scheme resulted in fraudulent bills of approximately $70.6 million to Medicare. Medicare paid approximately $27.2 million to the company for the fraudulent claims.

