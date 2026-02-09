The push and pull of ASC expansion, optimization

As new procedures, payer incentives and technology all align to boost opportunities in the ASC space, leaders are tasked with finding the careful balance between timely progress and development and the constant optimization of existing services.

Jessica Pfister, senior director of operations of ambulatory services and Rachel Carpenter, BSN, RN, associate director of ambulatory surgical services at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, recently joined Becker’s to discuss the projects they’re most excited about in the year ahead, and how they relate to OSU Wexner’s larger growth mission.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

4. What’s one initiative or development you’re most excited about in 2026?

Ms. Pfister and Carpenter: We are particularly excited about a Green Belt Six Sigma project currently underway at Outpatient Care New Albany, focused on improving operating room utilization and overall ASC performance. The initiative launched in August 2025 and is scheduled to conclude in May 2026.

To date, the team has completed approximately 20 “voice of the customer” interviews with surgeons, surgery schedulers and administrative leaders. The work has included a [suppliers, inputs, process, outputs, and customers] analysis, root cause analysis and an effort-impact matrix to identify the highest-value opportunities. A multidisciplinary team has been critical in evaluating the current state and developing actionable improvement strategies, made possible through strong executive leadership support.

Key focus areas include surgical block utilization, block release timing and management, and ensuring cases are scheduled at the most clinically and operationally appropriate locations. In parallel, we are evaluating the potential addition of robotic capabilities. These efforts are already generating meaningful insights, and we are optimistic they will lead to measurable improvements in utilization, efficiency and surgeon satisfaction.

Question: How are you thinking about growth for your ASCs in 2026?

Ms. Pfister and Carpenter: Our growth strategy for 2026 is focused less on rapid expansion and more on optimization and intentional alignment. Key priorities include improving utilization at existing sites, refining service line strategy, strengthening surgeon engagement and ensuring each ASC has a clearly defined role within our broader surgical network.

In August 2026, we will open our third comprehensive ambulatory center after Outpatient Care New Albany and Outpatient Care Dublin — that is Outpatient Care Powell. This location will include a smaller ambulatory healthcare center — technically an ASC — designed with five endoscopy suites. By concentrating on endoscopic services in this setting, we aim to support patient access and improve throughput.

Ultimately, our approach centers on sustainable, data-driven expansion that enhances access, supports our academic mission, and ensures the right cases are performed in the right setting.