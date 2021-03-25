16 medical office building deals in Q1

From Ohio to Phoenix, medical office building deals have sprung up in the first months of 2021. Here are 16 MOB deals in the first quarter so far:

A medical office in Peoria, Ill., was sold to Remedy Medical Properties for an undisclosed amount, according to a Jan. 7 release. Chicago-based MB Real Estate Healthcare purchased the Arizona Spine & Joint Hospital building in Mesa for $25 million, according to a Jan. 13 release. Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Sandusky, Ohio, according to a Jan. 15 release. San Ramon, Calif.-based Meridian acquired a 188,000-square-foot medical complex in Arizona with a hospital, medical office building and surgery center, according to a Jan. 15 release. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased an orthopedics-focused medical office building and ASC in Leland, N.C. for $23.7 million, according to a Jan. 19 release. JH Winokur and ASCs Inc. sold a two-story medical office building with an ASC for $4.6 million in California, according to a Jan. 21 release. Wichita, Kan.-based Heartland Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center acquired a medical office building, the Wichita Business Journal reported Jan. 22. Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired an ASC building in Michigan, according to a Jan. 25 release. New York City-based White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT acquired medical office buildings in Ohio and Minnesota, according to a Jan. 28 release. Healthcare Realty Trust acquired a medical office building in North Carolina for $11.58 million, the Triad Business Journal reported Feb. 1. Columbus-based OhioHealth purchased the medical office building housing its joint venture surgery center in Pickerington, Ohio, according to a Feb. 15 release. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus, HC+ONews reported Feb. 10. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a $23.6 million transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm, according to a Feb. 22 release. Montecito acquired two medical office buildings and an ASC occupied by Tyler, Texas-based Precision Spine Care, according to a March 4 release. Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states, with some housing ASCs, according to a Feb. 22 release. Adena Greenfield (Ohio) Medical Center is developing a $3 million, 8,500-square-foot medical office building, The Times-Gazette reported March 15.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add a MOB acquisition, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com

