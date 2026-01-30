What does ‘successful’ consolidation look like?

2025 saw more than 367 physician practice transactions in the first three quarters alone, demonstrating a continued trend toward an increasingly consolidated physician practice space.

Two leaders in the physician practice space recently joined Becker’s to discuss what their visions of a successful transaction or merger would look like.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How would you define a “successful” consolidation outcome?

Boykin Robinson, MD. CEO Core Clinical Partners (Atlanta): A successful outcome is always first defined by its effect on patient care and quality metrics. After looking at clinical metrics, secondary measures of success include physician retention and physician satisfaction, which will then drive patient satisfaction.

Steve Sellars. CEO of the Urgent Care Association: A successful consolidation isn’t just about the multiple or how fast you grew. It’s about whether the organization is stronger three to five years later. You’ll see it in physician retention, better access for patients, more consistent quality and an organization that is easier to run. Financial performance matters, but it should come from better operations and care delivery, not squeezing clinicians. If consolidation gives you more strategic options, happier clinicians, and a better patient experience, that’s success. If it burns people out or erodes quality, the math eventually catches up.