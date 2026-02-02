37 state measures that targeted healthcare consolidation, competition in 2025

State lawmakers moved aggressively in 2025 to reshape the healthcare marketplace, enacting a wave of legislation aimed at tightening oversight of consolidation, limiting noncompete agreements, curbing private equity influence and revising certificate-of-need laws.

Here are 37 enacted bills related to consolidation and competition, based on data from the National Conference of State Legislatures:

Arkansas

H 1653: Updates licensing rules for psychiatric residential treatment facilities and allows exceptions to bed-capacity moratoriums.

S 139: Limits enforceability of noncompete agreements for certain licensed medical professionals.

California

S 351: Bars private equity and hedge funds from interfering in physicians’ and dentists’ clinical decision-making.

Colorado

S 126: Requires state-level filing of federal merger notifications with the attorney general.

S 83: Prohibits contracts that restrict providers from informing patients about care options or practice changes.

Connecticut

H 7067: Revises emergency CON processes for hospital ownership transfers tied to bankruptcy.

District of Columbia

B 25: Exempts certain telehealth and outpatient providers from CON requirements.

Illinois

H 1431: Requires hospitals to disclose facility fees for outpatient services.

Indiana

H 1666: Expands reporting and oversight of healthcare ownership and mergers.

S 119: Allows attorney general review of certificate-of-public-advantage applications with state health officials.

S 475: Restricts enforcement of physician noncompete agreements after employment ends.

Iowa

H 887: Removes birth centers from CON requirements.

H 919: Establishes licensing standards for nonprofit children’s specialty hospitals and exempts them from CON.

H 933: Allows pediatric palliative care centers to offer hospice services without CON approval.

Kentucky

H 305: Expands eligible healthcare credentials and removes certain EMS CON requirements.

H 90: Establishes licensure and standards for freestanding birthing centers.

Maine

H 1036: Creates a commission to review healthcare transaction oversight and CON laws.

S 416: Imposes a moratorium on private equity and real estate trust ownership of hospitals.

Minnesota

H 3: Requires advance notice and disclosures for nonprofit nursing home or assisted living facility sales to for-profit entities.

Montana

H 620: Limits post-employment noncompete agreements for healthcare providers.

S 88: Updates CON application and public notice processes.

New Hampshire

S 172: Prohibits enforcement of certain contract restrictions on advanced practice registered nurses.

New Jersey

S 4263: Orders a state study on inpatient commitment bed capacity and CON requirements.

New Mexico

H 586: Expands oversight and enforcement authority under the state’s Healthcare Consolidation Oversight Act.

Oklahoma

S 873: Revises University Hospitals statutes and creates CON exemptions.

Oregon

S 951: Protects clinician autonomy and restricts noncompete and nondisclosure agreements affecting patient care.

Vermont

H 96: Raises thresholds triggering CON review and updates project definitions.

Virginia

H 1552: Expands exemptions from CON requirements.

H 2119: Establishes an expedited CON application and review process.

S 1064: Expands expedited CON review for bed changes and psychiatric facilities.

S 1177: Further broadens CON exemptions for certain facility actions.

S 1203: Creates expedited CON criteria for underserved or low-density areas.

S 1218: Limits noncompete agreements and updates employment law provisions.

Washington

H 1686: Creates a statewide registry of healthcare entity ownership and control.

H 1755: Exempts certain elective cardiac procedures from CON requirements.

S 5122: Aligns state antitrust premerger notification rules with federal requirements.

