OhioHealth purchases adjacent surgery center

Columbus-based OhioHealth purchased a surgery center and medical office building in Pickerington, Ohio, Columbus Business First reported Feb. 12.

Pickerington Surgery Center and the medical office building are adjacent to the health system's freestanding emergency department and medical office building. They were owned through a joint venture with physicians.

The multispecialty center performs gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics, pain management, spine and urology services, among others.

The health system plans to build a hospital at its Pickerington campus to expand services to the community. The hospital will be OhioHealth's 13th, but the system does not have any details on the size, cost or design of the facility.

Brian Jepson, OhioHealth's president of Central Ohio, said to the publication: "If you look at our entire freestanding network, the Pickerington location is the busiest. As we've added services, we've just continued to grow."

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.