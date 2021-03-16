Ohio hospital building $3M medical office building to expand services

Adena Greenfield (Ohio) Medical Center is developing a $3 million, 8,500-square-foot medical office building, The Times-Gazette reported March 15.

The building will house exam rooms, procedure rooms, an inpatient pharmacy, a waiting area and a parking lot. Physicians will offer cardiology, endoscopy, general surgery, neurology, OB-GYN, pain management, podiatry, sports medicine, urology and wound care services.

The project will open in spring 2022.

