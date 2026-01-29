HCA zeroes in on outpatient growth

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare doubled down on outpatient growth in 2025 with the addition of about 100 facilities to its outpatient lines, CEO Sam azen said in a Jan. 27 earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

The 190-hospital system has “significant capital in the pipeline” for outpatient growth in 2026 and 2027, Mr. Hazen said, adding that outpatient growth will come through the development of new facilities as well as acquisitions.

“We continue to execute on those appropriately, assuming we can get to a responsible deal, and we have been able to accomplish that in certain circumstances,” he said. HCA now has about 2,700 outpatient facilities, and aims to add between 18 and 20 facilities per hospital by 2030.

He added that outpatient revenue as a percentage of total revenue was up year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the addition of outpatient units outpacing that of inpatient hospitals.

“The combination of that, we think, is important to our overall network resiliency,” he said. “By that we mean creating an environment where patients have easier access into the HCA Healthcare system, and our payers actually have better price points for their members, such that they can get into the system with urgent care or a physician clinic or an ambulatory surgery center in a manner that is most productive for them as a patient.”

HCA Healthcare reported a net income of $6.8 billion in 2025, a 17.8% increase year over year. The system is projecting a net income between $6.5 billion and $7 billion in 2026.