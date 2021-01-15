Meridian acquiring Arizona medical complex with surgery center

San Ramon, Calif.-based Meridian reached a deal to acquire a 188,000-square-foot medical complex in Arizona with a hospital, medical office building and surgery center, pleasatonweekly.com reported Jan. 14.

The company plans to make several property improvements and renovations to El Dorado Medical Plaza in Tucson.

Sheila Schmidt-Turkington, Meridian's vice president of real estate development, said: "El Dorado Medical Plaza was attractive to us for a variety of reasons. In addition to being in a location that we were eager to gain a footprint in, existing relationships with Tucson Medical Center and the behavioral health provider made the property very appealing."

Meridian purchased the complex with an unnamed institutional investor.

