Texas physician practice shutters after bankruptcy filing

Uplift Family Medicine permanently closed Jan. 31 after filing for bankruptcy, according to a notice posted on the practice’s website.

According to court filings, the Sherman, Texas-based practice filed for bankruptcy Jan. 31.

The practice is no longer providing care, scheduling appointments or responding to routine clinical requests. The notice states that new prescriptions, routine refills and ongoing medication management will not be provided, and patients are encouraged to establish care with another provider.

Physician JoBeth Augustyniak, MD, plans to continue practicing medicine and expects to begin seeing patients Feb. 16 at a new practice, Attune Direct Care & Wellness. The practice will operate using a mobile and virtual direct-care model.