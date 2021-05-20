Leapfrog digs deeper into ASCs with new committee

The Leapfrog Group is creating an advisory committee for ASCs, according to a May 20 announcement.

The committee will be co-chaired by Kathy Wilson, RN, and Linda Schwimmer. Ms. Wilson is executive director of the ASC Quality Collaboration, and Ms. Schwimmer is a Leapfrog board member and president and CEO of the New Jersey Healthcare Quality Institute.

Members of the committee will advise the Leapfrog board and management on issues pertaining to ASCs, but they won't be involved in the design or execution of the current Leapfrog ASC survey.

Leapfrog is looking for nominations for 12 to 15 committee members.

