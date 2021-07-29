Joint Commission releases health inequity advisory

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the gaps in different populations' access to healthcare. The Joint Commission on July 14 released a safety advisory to address these inequities.

Here are the four actions for hospitals and medical centers to consider:

1. Make equity a strategic priority within the institution, leveraging policies and practices that embrace antiracism.

2. Use a social intervention framework, such as CMS' Accountable Health Communities Model, to help identify patient population needs.

3. Create a strategic plan for community outreach using the organization's culture, mission, vision and values.

4. Support the local workforce by filling entry-level positions with community members and providing advancement opportunities.