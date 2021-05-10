CDC revises COVID-19 transmission info, 4 more updates

Federal agencies have released new hospital quality ratings, warnings, job reports and COVID-19 study information in the last few weeks.

Five updates for ASC executives:

1. The CDC issued new guidance May 7 stating SARS-CoV-2 virus can be inhaled even if people are 6 feet away from each other. Transmission also can occur through touching contaminated surfaces and touching the face with contaminated hands, according to the report. Click here to read more.

2. Hospitals lost 5,800 jobs in April, according to the May 7 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report. Healthcare overall lost 4,100 jobs for the month, but physician offices reported 11,300 job gains. Click here to read more.

3. CMS began issuing warnings to hospitals that failed to meet price disclosure requirements May 5. The noncompliant hospitals have 90 days to address issues before CMS will either issue a second warning, request a corrective action plan or assess a penalty up to $300 per day. Click here to read more.

3. CMS issued its 2021 star ratings April 28. Click here to see a list of the 455 hospitals with five-star ratings. Click here to see the list of 199 hospitals with one-star ratings.

4. The CDC released new data April 23 showing 68 percent of patients with mild COVID-19 cases get a new diagnosis within six months. Kaiser Permanente Georgia worked with the CDC to study COVID-19 patients who didn't require hospitalization.





