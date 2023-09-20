American College of Surgeons, Society for Vascular Surgery up standards for outpatient care

The American College of Surgeons and the Society for Vascular Surgery released updated standards for outpatient vascular centers to provide effective care for patients.

The latest verification standards were designed to encourage the same emphasis on quality of care in outpatient settings that is applied to inpatient facilities, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the American College of Surgeons shared with Becker's.

The guidelines focus on nine domains of vascular care, including institutional commitment, quality improvement, and education and research, according to the release.

Centers interested in becoming verified can apply online.