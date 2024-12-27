New GI practices by state in 2024

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of new ASCs in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of all ASCs in the U.S.

Arizona

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology and endoscopy clinic in Tucson.

California

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation purchased the Lodi Outpatient Surgery Center and added the ASC to its network.

Colorado

Gastroenterology of the Rockies opened a new GI and endoscopy center in Denver.

Denver Digestive Health Specialists, in partnership with GI Alliance, opened a new clinic in Arvada.

Florida

Gastro Health finalized a deal with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando.

Georgia

Lawrenceville-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett opened its Advanced Center for Interventional Pulmonary and Gastrointestinal Services.

Illinois

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital is seeking approval for a $50 million expansion at its O'Fallon-based medical campus.

GI Alliance of Illinois moved to a new facility with seven additional clinic rooms.

Urbana-based Carle Health opened two digestive health facilities in Peoria.

Louisiana

A gastroenterology, colorectal and pain management-focused ASC opened in Metairie.

Maryland

ASC management services provider AmSurg partnered with Owings Mills-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology ASC.

Minnesota

A new medical office building leased to Allina and MNGI Digestive Health opened in Lakeville.

Missouri

GI Alliance began development on an ASC in Kansas City in partnership with MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two.

New York

Amherst will be the site of the state's largest ASC, Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn opened a new office in the Bay Ridge neighborhood.

Ohio

Miami-based Gastro Health opened a new facility in Cincinnati.

Pennsylvania

Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network opened its seventh medical office building.

U.S. Digestive Health opened a new facility in Colmar.

Rhode Island

GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, increasing its presence in the Northeast.

South Dakota

Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health finished construction on a five-story medical office building dedicated to digestive health.

Avera Health opened a new medical office building focused on digestive care at its Louise Health Campus.

Utah

Utah Gastroenterology relocated its practice in Draper to a new, larger endoscopy center.

West Virginia

Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center opened a new 6,000-square-foot gastroenterology practice.

Wisconsin

Manitowoc-based Renovo Health opened an endoscopy and surgery center.