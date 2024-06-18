GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Northside Hospital Gwinnett opens endoscopy unit

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett has opened its Advanced Center for Interventional Pulmonary and Gastrointestinal Services. 

The center opened to patients on May 20, according to a June 18 news release from the hospital. The opening of the endoscopy and GI-focused suites is part of a multiphase expansion plan from the system. 

It took more than eight months to renovate the endoscopy procedure rooms, the pre- and postoperative suites, staff areas and waiting areas. There are now 15 preoperative and recovery bays and five procedure rooms, with space to add two more. 

The interventional gastroenterology room includes an Omega fluoroscopy system that will allow physicians to offer third-space procedures including endoscopic submucosal dissection and peroral endoscopic myotomy, which treat GI cancers, gastroparesis and achalasia, according to the release. 

