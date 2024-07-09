Sanford cuts ribbon on 5-story GI facility

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has completed a five-story medical office building dedicated to digestive health, according to a July 9 report from the Argus Leader.

The medical building held its ribbon cutting July 8. It will also house Sanford's GI fellowship program, the only one of its kind in North and South Dakota.

The 237,000-square-foot facility broke ground in early 2022 and cost the system approximately $4 million to build.

The facility also features 10 procedure rooms and 40 pre- and post-procedure rooms and includes a fellowship program space, a dedicated workspace for students as well as an endoscopic simulation space for trainees to learn endoscopic techniques.

The GI fellowship will welcome its first fellows in July 2025. More than 20 providers will work in the new facility, which also can accommodate an expansion of three more levels.