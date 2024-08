Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has opened a new 6,000-square-foot gastroenterology facility, according to an Aug. 5 report from NBC affiliate WTOV.

The multimillion-dollar addition will allow staff to move the existing GI suite from the ER area to a self-enclosed unit. The new space is designed like an outpatient surgical center, but located within the hospital, according to the report.

The addition is part of a three-phase overhaul of Weirton Medical Center's emergency department.