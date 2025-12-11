How this GI group is planning for growth in 2026 

In 2026, Dr. Geogy Vennikandam, COO of GI Partners of Illinois, is betting that his group’s biggest growth opportunity will come from transforming a fully integrated digestive health platform.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What would you say is the biggest growth opportunity you’re looking at in 2026?

Dr. Geogy Vennikandam: I think our biggest growth opportunity in 2026 is the expansion of new service lines that transform us into a fully integrated digestive health platform. What I mean is we’re launching and scaling a formal nutrition and metabolic health service line via a partnership with Sylvan Health called the MyNutritionRx program. We were the first in Illinois to have such a partnership.

Chronic care management and remote physiologic monitoring programs are in the pipeline as well. We’re also working toward a genetic and precision medicine service line in collaboration with a startup. I’m very excited to make that announcement next year.

We’ve centralized pharmacy and prior authorization automation with Tandem AI. And we also have advanced hepatology diagnostics with Velacir, or Hepatis5. These are not incremental add-ons. They create recurring revenue streams, improve patient outcomes and insulate us from fee-for-service volatility.

Structurally, we do have an acquisition strategy. I’m currently in active talks with two GI groups, which represents another significant 2026 driver. We’re becoming the nucleus for independent GI practices seeking stability and innovation. So in short, the 2026 growth engine is powered by clinical diversification, digital transformation and strategic consolidation.