Gastroenterology of the Rockies opens new clinic

Gastroenterology of the Rockies is opening a new GI clinic and endoscopy center in Denver, Colo.

Doors to the clinic are slated to open on Aug. 26, with the endoscopy center opening shortly after, according to an Aug. 6 press release.

The new site will offer patients on-site biologic infusion therapy services and clinical trials for new and innovative therapies. It will also offer a GI Genius, which helps gastroenterologists detect cancerous polyps with higher accuracy rates.

The new site's liver health program will be led by gastroenterologist David Cristin, MD, while Rohan Clarke, MD, will provide expertise in advanced therapeutics and Joshua Steinberg, MD, will lead the inflammatory bowel disease - crohn's & colitis program as its director.

Gastroenterologists Tim Dobin, DO and Wes Prichard, DO will also be at the new Denver location.







