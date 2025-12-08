Is high acuity the new normal in GI?

As colonoscopy demand rises, driven in part by more diagnostic referrals for patients under 55, GI leaders are also seeing patients trend older and more medically complex.

Omar Khokar, MD, a gastroenterologist at Illinois GastroHealth in Bloomington, joined Becker’s to discuss how his 2025 case mix shifted toward higher-acuity work and why he expects that trajectory to continue in 2026.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: How did your case mix change in 2025? What changes do you expect in 2026?

Dr. Omar Khokhar: In 2025, we saw a noticeable tilt toward higher-acuity colon and therapeutic cases, coupled with fewer low-value, “screening-only” visits. Patients who show up now tend to be older, more comorbid and requiring more procedural nuance. AI-assisted polyp detection also nudged us into more complex polypectomy work.

Looking to 2026, I expect this shift to continue:

More therapeutic work as screening cohorts age.

More incidentally complex patients because primary care access remains constrained.

More alignment with anesthesia; giving them the resources to care for sicker patients.

Q: What is the biggest growth opportunity you’re looking at in 2025?

OK: Expanding GI access through modular care models — opening up evening and weekend blocks, harnessing nurse practitioners for pre-procedure optimization to prevent cancellations, and building referral pathways that reduce leakage to high-cost settings. Digital scheduling and navigation is the next step. When you remove friction from referral to prep to procedure, volume follows.