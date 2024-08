ASC management services provider AmSurg has partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville, Md.-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology outpatient surgery center in Westminster, Md.

The EndoCentre of Westminster totals 5,400 square feet and features two procedure rooms, according to an Aug. 26 press release.

EndoCentre of Westminster is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and provides both diagnostic and preventive procedures.