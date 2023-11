Las Vegas is the best-paying city for gastroenterologists regardless of experience level or practice setting, according to Medscape's Salary Explorer.

Here are the five best-paying cities for gastroenterologists:

1. Las Vegas: $518,313

2. Lexington, Ky.: $487,327

3. Charlotte, N.C.: $487,264

4. Greenville, N.C.: $485,733

5. Sacramento, Calif.: $482,836