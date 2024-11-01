15 new ASCs in October

Here are 15 ASCs that were opened or announced in the last month, as reported by Becker's:

1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners is partnering with Lubbock, Texas-based physicians to develop West Texas Surgical Institute Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lubbock.

2. Holland (Mich.) Hospital and Holland-based Shoreline Orthopaedics are partnering to open the Orthopedic Center & Surgery Center at Westpark.

3. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has started an $18 million expansion and modernization of its ASC in Tillamook, Ore.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth have completed a new, 28,000-square-foot ASC in The Villages, Fla.

5. Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is rebranding, changing its name to Baldwin Health and opening a 185,000-square-foot addition to its hospital campus that will include an ASC.

6. Amherst, N.Y., will be the site of the state's largest ASC upon completion of the $30 million Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center, a "smart" ASC.

7. Phoenix-based Virtuous Health Centers rebuilt its ASC in Tempe, Ariz. for $3.2 million.

8. The Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine opened a new $18 million ASC.

9. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health opened a $32 million ASC in Greenville.

10. Round Rock, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a 7,000-square-foot ASC in Killeen, Texas.

11. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health opened an ASC in a building that it converted into a medical facility in Malvern, Pa.

12. Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va.

13. HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital is seeking approval for a $50 million expansion at its O'Fallon, Ill.-based medical campus, which will include an ASC.

14. Capital Healthcare Properties and HSG Medical have partnered to open an ASC in Naperville, Ill.

15. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast opened an outpatient surgery department in its newest medical office building.