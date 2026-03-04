Colorado dermatology practice to open ASC 

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Vanguard Skin Specialists has begun construction on a 9,000-square-foot expansion of its Pueblo, Colo., location that will include a new ASC and specialty suites, according to a March 4 report by The Pueblo Chieftain.

The project will add to the practice’s existing facility, which opened in 2017. The expanded site is expected to open in 2027.

The new surgery center will provide space for specialized procedures, reducing the need for patients to travel to Colorado Springs. It will also expand access to skin cancer treatment and surgical care for rural and underserved areas in southern Colorado, according to the report.