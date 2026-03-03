Kaiser Permanente gets green light for 160K-square-foot ASC

A planning commission has recommended approval for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente’s plan to build a new ASC and medical office building, according to a March 2 report from Redlands News.

The Kaiser Redlands Medical Center Project would expand the organization’s existing medical office in Redlands, Calif., into a nearly 1 million-square-foot medical campus.

The first phase of the project would be a new 160,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building, which could be completed by 2029.

Other aspects of the potential expansion include a 213-bed acute care hospital, which could be expanded up with an additional 108 beds, a third medical office building and a six-level parking structure.

The Redlands Planning Commission unanimously recommended the expansion’s approval. The project heads to the Redlands City Council for a final approval, the report said.