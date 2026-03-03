3 new ASCs in Florida 

The ASC boom is accelerating across the South, and Florida is right at the center of it.

A July 2025 report from Research and Markets identified the Southeast as holding the largest share of the national ASC market, driven by surging demand for outpatient procedures, rapid population growth and the region’s high concentration of physician-owned centers.

That momentum shows no signs of slowing. Across Florida, health systems and physician groups are continuing to invest in new outpatient capacity, with several ASCs slated to open or expand in 2026.

Here are three ASCs on deck in Florida:

1. Port St. Lucie-based Florida Coast Medical Center announced plans to expand its outpatient capabilities with an ASC later in 2026. A medical office building and multispecialty center adjacent to the hospital campus will add an ASC to its second floor later in 2026.

2. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists opened a new ASC in St. Augustine, Fla., expanding access to musculoskeletal care in the region. The center is a collaboration with Ascension St. Vincent’s and is designed to support physician-led, high-efficiency orthopedic procedures.

3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida, starting with a radiation oncology center that is set to open in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., later this year.