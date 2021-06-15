15 hospitals opening ASCs in May

Here are 15 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in May:

Phoenix Children's Hospital will invest $135 million into a new hospital in Glendale, Ariz., that will feature an outpatient surgery center. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a 57,000-square-foot ASC that will cost the medical center $75 million. AdventHealth will expand its Tampa Bay (Fla.) campus with a six-story, 300-square-foot surgical tower. The health system is also constructing a 155,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened a 148,000-square-foot ASC in Meridian, Idaho. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center at Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York City. South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital will open a nine-story, 252,000-square-foot outpatient center on its campus this summer. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth will expand its campus with a $20 million surgery center that will offer orthopedics, general surgery and women's health. Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened a 37,500-square-foot surgery center May 19. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to build a surgery center on its campus that will be completed later this year. Salem (Ore.) Health opened a new outpatient surgery center in partnership with local physicians after renovating a 42,000-square-foot building the health system purchased in 2016. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center May 6. Cape Regional Medical Center opened a multispecialty ASC in Cape May Court House, N.J. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) opened an ASC next door to its campus that features four operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and a bronchoscopy suite. Tidelands Health opened a 10,000-square-foot ASC in Myrtle Beach, S.C., that offers colonoscopies, endoscopies, orthopedics and ENT procedures.