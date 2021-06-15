15 hospitals opening ASCs in May

Listen
Here are 15 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in May:
- Phoenix Children's Hospital will invest $135 million into a new hospital in Glendale, Ariz., that will feature an outpatient surgery center.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a 57,000-square-foot ASC that will cost the medical center $75 million.
- AdventHealth will expand its Tampa Bay (Fla.) campus with a six-story, 300-square-foot surgical tower. The health system is also constructing a 155,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.
- Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened a 148,000-square-foot ASC in Meridian, Idaho.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center at Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York City.
- South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind.
- White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital will open a nine-story, 252,000-square-foot outpatient center on its campus this summer.
- Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth will expand its campus with a $20 million surgery center that will offer orthopedics, general surgery and women's health.
- Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened a 37,500-square-foot surgery center May 19.
- Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to build a surgery center on its campus that will be completed later this year.
- Salem (Ore.) Health opened a new outpatient surgery center in partnership with local physicians after renovating a 42,000-square-foot building the health system purchased in 2016.
- Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center May 6.
- Cape Regional Medical Center opened a multispecialty ASC in Cape May Court House, N.J.
- The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) opened an ASC next door to its campus that features four operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and a bronchoscopy suite.
- Tidelands Health opened a 10,000-square-foot ASC in Myrtle Beach, S.C., that offers colonoscopies, endoscopies, orthopedics and ENT procedures.