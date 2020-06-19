70 new ASCs so far in 2020 — month-by-month breakdown

Dozens of ASCs have been opened or announced since January:

January

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC.

Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers recently placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.

A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., Jan. 10.

Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale into a surgery center and medical office building.

University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after a year of construction.

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center late this year.

February

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital will break ground this spring on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces.

A $7 million orthopedic ASC opened in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bienville Orthopedic Specialists in Mississippi is getting a new ASC.

Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opened an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building.

Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opened a surgery center attached to its main practice.

A gastroenterologist and a pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y.

Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital celebrated its 70th birthday with Administrator Greg Nichols hinting at things to come, including an ASC. Details on the ASC were sparse, but Mr. Nichols made it sound as if the center would open soon.

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla.

Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC.

Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC.

A Newport News, Va., medical office building with an ASC held a ribbon-cutting.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC through a joint venture.

AmSurg opened an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md.

A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC.

Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall.

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York.

Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened a surgery center Feb. 5.

Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up in July.

A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas.

Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC.

The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opened.

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky.

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will soon open its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened last September.

March

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz.

Work on the Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap. The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays.

A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

A multispecialty ASC called the Dallas Procedure Center opened with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Thirteen clinicians developed a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

April

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction built an ASC in Fort Collins, Colo.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Nashville-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million plan for an ASC in Columbia, S.C.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance is building an ASC to alleviate the caseload in its main operating rooms.

May

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics planned to open a facility featuring a surgery center in Fishers, Ind.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky.

Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health. If approved, St. Elizabeth Healthcare aims to build a medical campus with Highpoint Health, including an oncology center, emergency department, surgery center and inpatient beds.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center opened a new surgical clinic on its main campus.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital that will feature a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston is seeking state approval for a $14.2 million ASC. The 20,000-square-foot facility would be located in Topsham.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center for approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, and will develop the Doylestown Surgery Center.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center seeks to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

