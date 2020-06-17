Austin Eye to open additional location with ASC

Austin Eye is opening a location in Rollingwood, Texas, that'll feature surgical services, Community Impact reports.

The clinic is 20,000 square feet. Owner Shannon Wong, MD, will perform surgical eye care, including laser lens replacement, Lasik and cataract surgery.

The clinic will feature 15 exam rooms and an ASC with three operating rooms.

