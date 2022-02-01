19 new ASCs in the last 30 days 

Here are 19 ASC opened or announced in January:

1. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group announced its plans to move into a $17 million, 28,000-square-foot ASC this spring.

2. Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health is opening a lung surgery center.

3. Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.

4. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building an orthopedic ASC in Amherst, Ohio.

5. The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.), a $53 million facility with ASC, opened and began accepting patients.

6. A Chicago city council panel is recommending approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.

7. The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County, Fla., has been cleared for construction.

8. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton (Ga.) updated plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

9. Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC.

10. Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.

11. Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a new location in Clifton, N.J.

12. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.

13. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building.

14. The Ohio State University Wexner is opening a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September.

15. Lee Health is opening a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers, Fla.-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center.

16. Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion.

17. Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C.

18. St. Luke's Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.

19. Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health is building a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center.