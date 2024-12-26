27 new cardiology practices in 2024

Here are 26 new cardiology ASCs that were announced or opened in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Samuel Family Cardiology is planning to open a new location in Spring, Texas.

2. The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie opened a new cardiology and pulmonary care practice within its outpatient care center.

3. Richmond-based Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists opened the state's first freestanding, Medicare-certified outpatient cardiac catheterization lab within VCS' Heart and Vascular Center, an ASC.

4. Pediatric Cardiology Associates and Tampa Bay (Fla.) Adult Congenital Heart Center physicians joined BayCare Medical Group, Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare's physician practice, which operates facilities in Brandon, Lakeland, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tampa and Wesley Chapel, Fla.

5. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Cardiology opened as a new cardiovascular surgery center, affiliated with Penrose and St. Francis hospitals.

6. Beebe Healthcare Selbyville (Del.) partnered with Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health to open a new cardiac specialty care clinic.

7. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Great Lakes Cardiovascular opened a new location in Olean, N.Y.

8. First Coast Cardiovascular Institute in Jacksonville, Fla., received approval to build a new ASC.

9. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare's Panama City Beach, Fla.-based medical office building added cardiology and pulmonary care.

10. Birmingham (Ala.) Heart Clinic and Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent's are partnering to open a cardiovascular ASC on St. Vincent's East Hospital campus in Birmingham.

11. WVU Medicine Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital and the Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Heart and Vascular Institute have opened a joint cardiology facility, the New Cardiology Clinic.

12. AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology clinic in Chatsworth, Ga.

13. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has established a heart and vascular institute to unify its 13 hospital-based cardiology, vascular and cardiothoracic services and cardiovascular diagnosis, treatment and prevention activities.

14. Pasadena, Calif.-based Foothill Cardiology Medical Group purchased a medical office building for $11.3 million.

15. Cardiovascular Specialists of New England opened a new practice in Londonderry, N.H.

16. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health established a new ambulatory heart and vascular center near its Woodbridge hospital. The system will move two of its cardiac catheterization laboratories out of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to the ambulatory facility.

17. Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital opened its own cardiology department.

18. Nashua, N.H.-based St. Joseph Hospital opened a new cardiology practice.

19. Bon Secours filed a development plan for a new cardiology ASC in Henrico, Va.

20. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot facility.

21. Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital opened a new cardiology clinic.

21. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health opened a new expanded heart and vascular center in Bemidji, Minn.

22. Nancy Hua, DO, opened a direct heart-care cardiology practice in Billings, Mont.

23. AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology practice in Dalton, Ga.

24. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours and Compass Surgical Partners have partnered to build a cardiovascular surgery center in Short Pump, Va.

25. Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical added cardiology services through the acquisition of Cardiology Associates of Northern New York, now known as Samaritan Cardiology.

26. Ronnie Garcia, MD, reopened his cardiology practice Baptist Medical Network—Cardiology—Seguin (Texas), formerly Mission Cardiovascular Consultants, in a new, larger location.