Great Lakes Cardiovascular opens new location

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Great Lakes Cardiovascular has opened a new location in Olean, N.Y., according to a Nov. 12 report from the Olean Times Herald.

Great Lakes is the only cardiology group in the area that provides care at Olean General Hospital, and is a partner to Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

This new location offers comprehensive general and interventional cardiology services, including advanced care for martial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension.

The Olean team will be led by interventional cardiologist Christopher Michaeles, MD, who will be joined by Haneen Ismail, MD, a new addition to the Great Lakes staff.

The Olean office also offers in-house cardiac consultations and electrocardiography services with additional diagnostic testing and treatments coordinated through Olean General.