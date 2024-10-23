2 West Virginia systems open joint cardiology clinic

WVU Medicine Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital and the Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Heart and Vascular Institute have opened a joint cardiology facility, the New Cardiology Clinic, according to an Oct. 22 report from WVVA.

The clinic launches a new affiliation for the two groups. The clinic brings PCH's providers and physicians into WVU's main hospital to serve inpatient, outpatient and emergency patients.

The clinic marks a $100,000 investment into PCH and an expansion of new services, including a heart failure clinic.

The new clinic, which houses six patient rooms, started seeing patients last week.