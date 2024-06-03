Sanford opens new heart, vascular center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has opened a new expanded heart and vascular center in Bemidji, Minn., according to a May 31 report from The Bemidji Pioneer.

The expansion has added a third cardiovascular lab, improved patient rooms, an expanded nurses' station and more.

The new facility will increase Sanford's cardiovascular capacity, enabling patients to receive care closer to home. Bemidji welcomed its first cardiologist in 2011 and has since seen access to care and health outcomes for cardiovascular patients in the region improve dramatically, according to the report.

The new center cost the system $4.5 million.