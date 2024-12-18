U of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center opens new cardiology facility

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie has opened a new cardiology and pulmonary care practice within its outpatient care center, CityBiz reported Dec. 17.

The 22,000-square-foot facility will expand UMBWMC's capacity for cardiopulmonary care and offer additional testing capabilities, onsite pharmacy services and access to new treatments.

The center has 34 exam rooms, 17 dedicated to cardiology and 17 to pulmonary care. The facility is also connected to a hospital with a critical care unit specializing in pulmonary care needs with enhanced catheterization laboratories.