Beebe Healthcare, Nemours open cardiac specialty care clinic

Claire Wallace  

Beebe Healthcare Selbyville (Del.) has partnered with Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health to open a new cardiac specialty care clinic, according to a Nov. 19 report from NBC affiliate CoastTV. 

The clinic will specialize in pediatric cardiology, offering imaging and diagnostic services, including fetal echocardiograms and electrocardiograms.

It will also offer patients around Selbyville access to care close to home. The new clinic is the only one in the county offering pediatric cardiology consultations, according to the report. 

