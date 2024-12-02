New Colorado ASC planned in wake of nearby center closure

In September, the Vascular Surgery Center inside Colorado Springs' (Colo.) Penrose Hospital shuttered abruptly, leaving residents without care. Now, a new ASC will take its place, according to a Dec. 2 report from The Tribune.

Construction on the new 35,000-square-foot, two-story facility began in November. The independently owned medical office will feature vascular and cardiology care and an ASC that will offer the area's first standalone cardiac catheterization lab.

According to the report, the opening of the new facility was unrelated to the closure of Vascular Surgery Center.

The ASC has, instead, been a part of Colorado Springs Cardiology's plan for a long time. Management services organization Heart & Vascular Partners is the operating partner for Colorado Springs Cardiology, an independent practice that had been located inside St. Francis Hospital until it moved out at the end of 2023.

Colorado Springs Cardiology is affiliated with Penrose and St. Francis hospitals in the CommonSpirit network. The new medical office building is scheduled to open in November 2025.